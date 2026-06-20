/Husbands in Action review: Gong Myung-Jing Seon Kyu starrer packed with laughs, action and chaos

South Korean film Husbands in Action finally premiered on the streaming platform Netflix. Ever since the trailer had released, the film had been creating buzz for its star-studded cast and plot line. The movie revolves around the group of ordinary husbands who find themselves caught in unusual circumstances and how they keep the adrenaline rush till the end to save their family. But, are they successful in saving themselves and their family? Let's delve in to know more.

What happens in Husbands in Action?

The film begins with the introduction of characters one by one in different circumstances and professions. A detective named Hwang Choong Sik is very ambitious in catching criminals, but the downside is he sometimes dampens it by failing at the job. Fourteen years into narcotics, the job has made him sharp and relentless; he rarely steps out of the station life.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While his ex-wife's new husband, Lee Min Seok, a veterinarian, is very opposite to Hwang Choong Sik. He is much calmer and more polite. Both, as seen in the film, are not very on good terms and distance themselves; they have to come together to go on a mission to find Si Nae, who is Hwang Choong Sik's ex-wife and Lee Min Seok's wife. While Si Nae is kidnapped by a criminal network tied to Choong Sik's ongoing drug case, both men stop competing and plan their next step.

Both husbands (current and ex) launch a high-stakes rescue mission, navigating through a path of treacherous crime, betrayal and buried emotions to save the woman they both love. They do end up saving but not without twists towards the climax of the film. The end scene of the film also gives a surprise cameo appearance by a renowned actress and idol, i.e., Yoona.

What works?

The film's blending of comedy, action and a kidnapping plot definitely made it work to make the audience hooked to it. Also, in addition, the star-studded cast has also appeared in recent k-dramas which have been the talk of the town, like Filing for Love, Typhoon Family and Bon Appetit, Your Majesty, among others.

The main centre of the film is, honestly, because the constant bickering between the two male leads is the fun part. In addition, the main antagonist, Ma Do Jun's wife, who is the main person who has orchestrated the kidnapping, has done her part in the film well. However, beneath all those action and comedy scenes, the film has also showcased the emotional core between the protagonists and the love for their family.

What doesn't work?

The concept of a kidnapping case is common; the film gradually slowly settles into the safest possible version, i.e., a very predictable story. The premise begins with promising something interesting, but the execution towards the end turns up messy. Also, the addition of journalist A-ra felt unnecessary in the film. The issue is that every major development in the scene can be guessed before; henceforth, Husbands in Action does not have enough narrative depth to disguise how formulaic it becomes.

Final verdict of Husbands in Action

Husbands in Action is funny, fast-paced and exactly what it promises to be. In the midst of horror and romance stories dominating the Korean content space so far this year, it stands out as one of the most purely entertaining Korean films of 2026. Is it worth watching? Personally, yes — watching it at least once is an absolute must. For anyone who loves quirky action-comedy films with an unlikely duo at the heart of it, Husbands in Action is the one.

All about Husbands in Action

Husbands in Action is helmed and written by Park Gyu Tae, with Kim Jong Hyun as the co-writer. It stars Jin Seon Kyu, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Seok, Yoon Kyung Ho, Kang Han Na and Lee Da Hee, among others.