/K-Drama landscape is evolving with multiple seasons leading the way- Here's why

K-dramas in recent years have seen a massive spike in views globally. Several genres, including deadly survival games, horror or psychological thrillers – Squid Game, Sweet Home, All of Us Are Dead and the latest If Wishes Could Kill, led to a frenzy among netizens. In the early 2000s, shows like Full House, Heirs, Coffee Prince and Boys Over Flowers were lengthy time slot-wise and episode-wise and were wrapped up in a single season. But that tradition has been slowly evolving with time. Let's delve in to know how shows acquired by streaming giants are changing the k-drama scenario.

Evolution of k-dramas with release of multiple seasons

The pre-covid era probably was the last when k-dramas has the charm with their ability to tell a

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compelling story and wrap it up with a single season, be it 16, 20 or 40 episodes. In recent years, the K-drama industry has changed their scenario of telling their story to keep the audiences hooked with the same show; for example, a very recent one is Squid Game, which ended last year with the third season.

But the main reasons for multiple seasons of k-dramas are fan demand, global streaming success and also the influence of OTT platforms. The behaviour of the audience, being vocal on social media and becoming invested in the show's characters, leads some makers of the shows to make it a deciding factor for releasing another season.

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As the South Korean showbiz industry is continuing to make its place on the global stage, they are still observing and experimenting with several formats to evolve in their storytelling. With the latest releases like Wonderfools and Teach You a Lesson, makers are turning towards building shows that can lead to several seasons.

South Korean shows on fans' demand

Show Yumi's Cells ended with third season this year, and it was brought back to the screen by popular demand. Following the massive success of its first two seasons, fans rallied for more of the similar and relatable romance.

Another show, Weak Hero Class 1 and 2, is an adaptation of a webtoon based on Yeon Si Eun. The high-school drama, which deals with stories similar to real-life events, became an instant smash globally, topping charts in several countries. There are rumours going around that there is a possibility of coming back with a third season.

The gory survival horror thriller All of Us Are Dead, which premiered in 2022, raked in 474 million viewing hours, reportedly, in its first month and hit the number one spot on Netflix in over 25 countries. Season 2 is officially in the works. The principal photography for the second season was wrapped in February this year, reportedly. The show is currently in post-production with an expected release in late 2026 or early 2027.

Another show, Flex X Cop, will be coming back with season 2 after the massive success and high viewership. The coming-of-age drama of a chaebol turning detective struck a chord with netizens, leading to producers deciding to bring the characters back on screen.

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Will the K-drama industry rise or fade with the multiple-season era?