/Boyfriend on Demand review: BLACKPINK Jisoo-Seo In Guk's k-drama is a fresh take on romance with modern twist

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is already jam-packed with performances and attending fashion events; she already has a lot on her plate. The K-pop idol's South Korean drama Boyfriend on Demand premiered on streaming platform Netflix and features him alongside Seo In Guk in the lead role. The series follows the story of Mi Rae, a webtoon producer, who ventures into a roller coaster ride of romance when she reluctantly signs up for a dating simulation app called Boyfriend on Demand. But does she overcome her fear and fall in love or just leave it to her fate? Let's delve in to know more.

What's the plot of Boyfriend on Demand?

Seo Mi Rae, an overworked webtoon producer, who hardly gets time for herself as she juggles managing webtoon projects and makes sure writers meet their deadlines. With her job draining out her energy, she rarely thinks about dating again after going through a turbulent break-up a few years earlier. While on the other hand, a handsome, aloof, work-orientated and competent Kyeong Nam is a popular one amongst his colleagues for his work, despite lacking social skills. Mi Rae cannot stand him, and it further aggravates her when her boss favours him over her.

Mi Rae is having trouble with the publisher's popular author, Yun Song, who has kept Mi Rae on her toes the whole day for several tasks, which led to a worse situation, i.e., Mi Rae's break-up with Kim Se June. She several times has even turned down work dinners with her boss and the team. Mi Rae's troubles increase when a producer quits and her boss has to choose between her and Kyeong Nam to take on Yun Song again.

Following several instances, the boss brings in a rep for a gaming company in which they are testing a new virtual reality app called Boyfriend on Demand, and the rep proposes that she be a compensated beta tester. The device and app create realistic dating situations meeting several characters. But the twist is when she is surprised to see who chooses to become her virtual boyfriend.

What works?

Boyfriend on Demand was one of the much-awaited shows, and it had created buzz ever since the announcement of it was made, which features BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who is one of the renowned k-pop idols. Jisoo's latest K-drama is earning praise for her acting skills and has also been acknowledged for taking up a different role from her previous projects. Her character Mi Rae's glamorous look throughout the show has definitely set boundaries for other shows.

Coming to Seo In Guk, he has definitely nailed his role in the show. His chemistry with Jisoo is also intense, and the slow-burn romance between the duo becomes fun with each episode.

The direction of Kim Jung Sik has featured visually playful and aesthetic settings at the same time, which is a bit inspired by webtoons. Showcasing subtle colours, dreamy interiors, and imaginative scenarios on screen is what is more attractive about the show.

What doesn't work?

Despite the dreamy concept of the show, Boyfriend on Demand's theme – romance – is repetitive. Although it tried to showcase a modern love story, in connection with technology, it falls short as it puts more stakes and focus on how a virtual dating app is rather than putting in more emotions.

Despite strong performance by Seo In Guk and growth from Jisoo and other renowned cast members, more could have been focused on depth of the characters.

Final verdict of Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand is definitely a fun and perfect blend of romance, comedy and virtual fantasy. How relationships are dealt with despite facing work pressure, living in the world of technology, is the main message of the story.