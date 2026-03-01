/New OTT Releases this week (March 2-8, 2026): Subedaar, Hello Bachhon, Boyfriend on Demand- 5 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT drops offer a pack of action, drama, and thrillers across streaming platforms. From Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to the K-drama Boyfriend on Demand and the biographical drama Hello Bachchon, there’s something new for every kind of OTT viewer.
As the third month of 2026 begins, get ready to upgrade your binge list with a pack of amazing OTT releases this week, offering a wide range of genres, from romance to action and biographical dramas to chilling thrillers. Take a look at the list below.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 5
Suresh Triveni's action drama stars Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, a retired Indian Army officer who is struggling in his life to adapt to civilian life in a lawless town in Madhya Pradesh. The film also features Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, and many more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 4
The mysterious drama features Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, a 19-year-old who finds himself entangled in a murder case at Oxford, which jeopardises his freedom. This leads him to unveil a conspiracy that changes his path forever.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 6
Helmed by Pratish Mehta, the upcoming series is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah. It follows the journey of a passionate teacher who starts as an unassuming educator in a small town.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 6
This is a South Korean romantic comedy television series that revolves around Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo, an overworked webtoon producer. She decides to escape from her stressful life by using a virtual dating subscription service to meet perfect, digital boyfriends.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: March 6
Featuring Pankaj Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sameer Soni, this is a romantic comedy drama that explores the complexities of a long-term relationship of a couple who decide to part ways after five decades of marriage.