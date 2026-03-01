/New OTT Releases this week (March 2-8, 2026): Subedaar, Hello Bachhon, Boyfriend on Demand- 5 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

LOGIN
Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 23:56 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 23:56 IST

This week’s OTT drops offer a pack of action, drama, and thrillers across streaming platforms. From Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to the K-drama Boyfriend on Demand and the biographical drama Hello Bachchon, there’s something new for every kind of OTT viewer.

New OTT Releases this week (March 2-8, 2026)
As the third month of 2026 begins, get ready to upgrade your binge list with a pack of amazing OTT releases this week, offering a wide range of genres, from romance to action and biographical dramas to chilling thrillers. Take a look at the list below.

Subedaar
Subedaar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 5

Suresh Triveni's action drama stars Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, a retired Indian Army officer who is struggling in his life to adapt to civilian life in a lawless town in Madhya Pradesh. The film also features Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, and many more.

Young Sherlock
Young Sherlock

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: March 4

The mysterious drama features Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, a 19-year-old who finds himself entangled in a murder case at Oxford, which jeopardises his freedom. This leads him to unveil a conspiracy that changes his path forever.

Hello Bachhon
Hello Bachhon

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 6

Helmed by Pratish Mehta, the upcoming series is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah. It follows the journey of a passionate teacher who starts as an unassuming educator in a small town.

Boyfriend on Demand
Boyfriend on Demand

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 6

This is a South Korean romantic comedy television series that revolves around Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo, an overworked webtoon producer. She decides to escape from her stressful life by using a virtual dating subscription service to meet perfect, digital boyfriends.

Jab Khuli Kitaab
Jab Khuli Kitaab

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: March 6

Featuring Pankaj Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sameer Soni, this is a romantic comedy drama that explores the complexities of a long-term relationship of a couple who decide to part ways after five decades of marriage.

