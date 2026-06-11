/GOT7's Youngjae calls out production company of Dream High season 2 over unpaid fees

South Korean actor and singer Youngjae, who is also part of the renowned boy group GOT7 and has also been part of shows including Friendly Rivalry, So Not Worth It, among others, is grabbing headlines as the artist has expressed his displeasure towards the production company of Dream High season 2 over the non-payment of his fees. The idol's agency has even released an official statement.

Production company of Dream High season 2 called out by GOT7's Youngjae

A day before, Youngjae had posted on his personal SNS slamming the production company of Dream High season 2. He stated, "You said you would settle it by June 9, but it still hasn't been resolved even today. As someone who needs to receive the money." He even tagged the SNS accounts of the Dream High 2 production company and its representative, adding, 'Every time I contact them, they say, “Didn't we pay you?” Just wait a little longer. Now that August is here, it's been nearly a year since the issue began."

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“Please don't say that payments are being made just because partial amounts are being given. You have given some money, but it's nowhere near a proper settlement. How many times have I heard, 'We'll settle within this month'?"

Later, Youngjae's agency, Andbut Company, released an official statement saying, "We would like to state our position regarding the unpaid appearance fees for the musical Dream High Season 2", as per the report of The Chosun Daily. The report, as per the agency, further stated, "Recently, the other party announced that an amicable agreement was reached with GOT7 Youngjae's side to definitely complete the settlement process for the remaining unpaid fees by the end of this June."

Production company of Dream High season 2 responds to Youngjae

After Youngjae criticised the production company, they responded with an apology. Art One company representative Kim Euh Ha stated, "Due to unexpected financial difficulties during production, we faced the regrettable situation of delayed payments. We have now smoothly agreed with GOT7 Youngjae’s side to complete the settlement process for the remaining unpaid fees within June", as per the report of The Chosun Daily.

“We promise to prioritise our commitments to the actors and finalise the settlement process by the agreed deadline,” Kim Eun Ha further stated. For the unversed, Youngjae played the lead character of Song Sam Dong in the stage musical drama Dream High Season 2, which was released in 2025.

The musical ran from April 5 to June 1, 2025, at the Olympic Park Woori Art Hall in Seoul. Youngjae shared the stage alongside other idols and actors, including ASTRO's JinJin and INFINITE's Jang Dongwoo.

All about Youngjae

Youngaje is a renowned South Korean singer and actor. He shot to fame after being part of the seven member boy group GOT7 as the lead vocalist. He is also a songwriter, with lyrics and songs under the name Ars since 2016 starting with Rewind in GOT7's extended play Flight Log: Departure.