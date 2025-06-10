/K-pop idol Jackson Wang in India ahead of his album Magic Man 2's release

Renowned South Korean singer Jackson Wang's visit to India has created quite a buzz on social media. The GOT7 idol landed in Mumbai and greeted everyone with a namaste and warm smile. Several pictures and videos of him have now gone viral on social media.

Jackson Wang is here for...?

Several fans have been sharing his greeting Indian fans at the airport and smiling at them before getting into the car. Moreover, he even went live on social media just to inform us that he was in Mumbai and would be having some street food. One user wrote, "He should get paani puri". Another user wrote, "He is not helping my delusions". "And to show us Choi being shy", wrote the third user.

All about Magic Man 2

Jackson Wang's upcoming album Magic Man 2 is a sequel to Magic Man, which explores the areas of grief and personal transformation in every aspect of life. Magic Man 2 is the third studio album and has for now eleven songs.

The first part was released on September 9, 2022, through Team Wang Records, 88rising and Warmer Records.

Jackson Wang's global recognition

Jackson Wang rose to fame after he made his debut in the South Korean boy band Got7 under the agency JYP Entertainment in 2014. In 2017, he founded the Chinese record label Team Wang and is serving as the creative director and lead designer for its subsidiary fashion brand Team Wang Design.

Jackson Wang born in 1994 is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has given several popular tracks including Just Right, Feeling Lucky, 100 Ways, If You Do, NANANA, Hmmm, and Bullet to the Heart among others.