/Kim Jong Suk death: South Korean model's family issues statement about his involvement in suicide case

South Korean model Kim Jong Suk had recently passed away at the age of 29. Post his death, several reports of him being involved in a suicide case surfaced which led to netizens' shock and surprise. In the latest development, his family has now opened up about the allegations.

Kim Jong Suk's family breaks silence on his involvement in suicide case

According to several reports, Kim Jong Suk's older sister shared a lengthy post and an audio recording on social media. She mentioned that he was under severe financial stress after an investment scam committed by an acquaintance. In addition, not only did he lose his fortune, but also fell into debt from the fraud, making it difficult for him to sustain himself.

She further claimed that he did not cause any disturbance at his girlfriend's home and rather he was drinking separately with his acquaintance. Regarding the argument, his brother and his girlfriend fought like any other couple.

Kim Jong Suk's older sister has promised to share more audio recordings from police and Kim's friend as well as his texts with his girlfriend. For the unversed, there were earlier reports of him being involved in a tragic incident that occurred in Hannam, Gyeonggi-do.

Model Kim Jong Suk's death

The South Korean model's family had earlier revealed that Kim Jong Suk passed away on June 4 at the age of 29. His funeral was held on June 6. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Kim Jong Suk was a renowned South Korean model for the cosmetic brand DASHU. He appeared on the dating reality show titled Skip Dating in 2022, which was dated by Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, and Nuksal.

As per Namu, he was a beauty and fashion model in his lifetime and was famous for his YouTube shorts on the YouTube channel Dash. Since there is a name of the same name Kim Jong -seok, it was known as 'Dash Kim Jong Suk'.