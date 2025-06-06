/Park Jun Hwi cheating scandal: Musical actor forced to withdraw from shows after private photos with Woo Jin Young explodes online

South Korean musical Park Jun Hwi is facing backlash after an inappropriate picture of him with a co-worker Woo Jin Young went viral on social media. In the latest development, the duo is now being forced to withdraw from their latest show Bare: The Musical.

Park Jun Hwi's cheating scandal sparks anger among Netizens

Allegedly, a photo was leaked online in which Jun Hwi was sitting on the bed in his underwear and T-shirt with Jin Young beside him. The questionable photo of the duo has sparked debate as to why anyone should idealize such celebrities, who lack moral values.

One user wrote, "In this pic, he looks like just any other Hannam. This is why you should never idealize celebrities. Behind all the glitter, it is the same trash". Another user wrote, "So, his fiancé found them, made them sit on the couch, took a pic of them, and uploaded it to his cheating fiancé's Instagram profile together with the receipts of their wedding planning. She ate lmao". "Oh my god, it is Park Jun Hwi", wrote the third user.

Post this scandal, both the actors Park Jun Hwi and Woo Jin Young had to step down from their current project Bare: The Musical, while Park has also been forced to get out from another project titled Nijinsky.

Production company, behind their current show, Showplay, issued a statement, "Actors Park Jun

Hwi, who played Peter, and Woo Jin Young, who played Tanya, have withdrawn from the performances due to personal reasons. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the audience due to the actors’ withdrawal and the resulting casting changes. Those who wish to cancel or receive a refund due to the casting changes can do so without any fees through the ticketing agency". The duo will be replaced by actors. Kang Byung-hoon and Park Do Yeon.

All about Park Jun Hwi

As per Namu, Born in March 1993 in Busan, South Korea, Park Jun Hwi made his debut in the showbiz industry in the 2016 musical Secretly Great. Actively working on the musical stage, he mentioned that he has always dreamt of becoming a musical actor, in which one will be capable of both acting and singing. He was introduced to acting at Busan Municipal Theater Company by his parents during his school days.

Other shows he has been part of include Abyss, Tobacco Shop Lady Season 2, Once Upon a Time in Haeun Dae, Brothers Karamazov, Henry's Cup, and Goddess is Watching among others.