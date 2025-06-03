/South Korean actress Seo Hyun-jin, best known for Dr Romantic scammed, faces major financial loss

South Korean actress Seo Hyun-jin, best known for her roles in The Beauty Inside and Dr Romantic is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to South Korean media outlets, Seo Hyun-jin has fallen victim to a massive financial fraud.

Seo Hyun-jin faces financial loss after being scammed

As per reports, Seo Hyun-jin had filed a court auction in April this year after her landlord failed to return the jeonse deposit for a villa she had been renting in Gangnam, Seoul. The records reportedly showed Seo had signed a lease agreement for the property in April 2020 and submitted a deposit of $1.81 million.

In 2022, she later renewed with an increased deposit of $1.92 million. However, after the lease expired in 2024, the landlord didn't return the deposit, despite her rights being registered.

Given the downturn in Korea's real estate market, Seo might incur a significant loss.

All about Seo Hyun-jin

Before making her debut as an actress, Seo Hyun-jin was a vocalist for a South Korean girl group named M.I.L.K in 2001, until it disbanded in 2003. Post this, she continued her singing career by making songs as a solo artist.

Seo made her acting debut in the musical titled The Sound of Music in 2006 and then later on she went on to star in several television series which garnered critical acclaim for the plot and performance by the cast.

Her notable works in shows include Let's Eat 2, Another Miss Oh, Bring It On, Ghost, The Beauty Inside, Record of Youth, You Are My Spring, Temperature of Love, and Dr Romantic among others. She also worked in films as well which include Story of Wine, The Madonna, Ashamed, Because I Love You, The Peach Tree, and Familyhood among others.

She will next be seen in Love Me, a new Korean drama that is an adaptation of Swedish series. The drama will tell the story of Seo Jun-Kyung, a seemingly perfect obstetrician-gynecologist, who is deeply lonely due to a past trauma, She finds solace in her relationship with a music director.