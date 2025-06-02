/K-pop artist Jackson Wang's 'tense' encounter with stalker during interview sparks debate among netizens

Social media has definitely revolutionized the way we interact or meet new people, which offers opportunities to connect with others who share similar thoughts. However, it comes with risks including encountering someone who might turn out to be unhealthy or dangerous. A similar situation was faced by renowned South Korean singer Jackson Wang, while he was being interviewed in the studio. Several videos from the scene have now gone viral on social media.

Video of Jackson Wang's expression while meeting 'stalker' goes viral

A video is being circulated widely on the internet in which a saesang (stalker) entered the studio mid-interview and it was clear how Jackson suddenly stood up from his chair and looked uncomfortable the whole time. Due to this scene, the interviewer is backing backlash from netizens for inviting the stalker.

One user wrote, "I don't like how the host acted and kept pushing questions on the fan when Jackson was uncomfortable. Old me would brush it off as him being oblivious but now that I am better at recognizing ppl's intentions. Dumb was giving secret hater energy".

Another user wrote, "That host could not read the room at that point. I wish someone would've intervened". "He didn't even offer a seat to her, didn't even hug her back and we're talking about JACKSON WANG here, who always treats his fans like close friends. He got uncomfortable and couldn't even hide it. Hope they'll do something about that creature", wrote the third user.

All about Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang gained recognition after he made his debut in the South Korean boy band Got7 under the agency JYP Entertainment in 2014. In 2017, he founded the Chinese record label Team Wang and is serving as the creative director and lead designer for its subsidiary fashion brand Team Wang Design.

Jackson Wang born in 1994 is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has given several popular tracks including Just Right, Feeling Lucky, 100 Ways, If You Do, NANANA, Hmmm, and Bullet to the Heart among others.