/The Marvels actress Hailee Steinfeld ties the knot with longtime beau Josh Allen in California | See Pics

American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Josh Allen in a dreamy wedding in California. Several pictures and videos of walking down the aisle are doing rounds on the internet.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Hailee and Josh

The Sinners star was captured walking down the aisle and tying the knot with the Buffalo Hills quarterback in California. Hailee was looking ethereal in a white strapless bridal dress and opted for a long tulle veil and opera gloves as accessories. She kept her look natural with her tresses in a sleek and neat bun.

While the groom, Josh looked dapped in a black tuxedo outfit. The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2023. Later they made their relationship official in 2024 followed by getting engaged in November the same year.

Fans soon flooded the comment section for best wishes. One user wrote, "Yo Hailee and Josh, y'all straight! Slaying the wedding game, no cap! Wishing you vibes and W's forever- Josh, grab that Super Bowl ring next, fam!". Another user wrote, "Crying, screaming, throwing up!!"." Josh Allen, keep her smiling forever just like this", wrote the third user.

All about Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld gained international recognition for her acting after her portrayal in the Pitch Perfect film series, The Edge of Seventeen, Begin Again, and Sinners among others.

She rose to fame in music after she performed Flashlight in Pitch Perfect 2. In 2015, she released her debut single Love Myself followed by Haiz, Half Written Story. She has given several hit tracks including Most Girls, Wrong Direction, Let Me Go, SunKissing, Sit Stil, Look Pretty, and Coast among others.