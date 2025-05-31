Ariana Grande has joined the cast of the upcoming fourth instalment of the Meet the Parents movie series alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The first movie came out in 2000 and was directed by Jay Roach. The movie was a massive success for Universal and would go on to gross over $330 million worldwide.

Meet the Parents 4 will be penned by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the previous three instalments, with Jay Roach serving as a producer this time. The movie is scheduled for a 2026 release.

A look back at the Focker family misadventures

The first movie followed Ben Stiller's Gaylord "Greg" Focker, a nurse who is visiting his girlfriend Pam Byrnes's parents for the first time. Robert De Niro played Jack Byrnes, a former CIA agent and Pam's father, who mistrusts Greg. The movie follows Greg's hilarious misadventures as he tries to win his approval.

In the sequel Meet the Fockers, which was released in 2004, Greg and the Byrnes family travel to meet Greg's eccentric but kind-hearted parents, played by Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand. The third movie, which was released in 2010, was called Little Fockers and follows the chaos that ensues when both families reunite to celebrate the fifth birthday of Greg and Pam's son.

What is Meet the Parents 4 about?

The three films have grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Along with Stiller and De Niro, the rest of the cast of the film are expected to reprise their roles for the fourth instalment.

While the plot remains under wraps, according to THR, the movie follows Greg's son and his new girlfriend, who is likely to be played by Grande.

Meet the Parents 4 will be released worldwide on November 25, 2026.

