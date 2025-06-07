/Kim Jong Suk death: Was South Korean model involved in a suicide case?

South Korean entertainment industry is grabbing headlines as several celebrities are being found dead be it suicide or depression due to bullying or not living up to the standards of local netizens. After Kim Sae Rong's death case, the latest case that exploded online is popular model Kim Jong Suk's death. His family recently confirmed the news of his passing away. In the latest development, there are reports that he might have been involved in a suicide case.

Was model Kim Jong Suk involved in a suicide case?

Several South Korean media outlets are circulating that the model was involved in a tragic incident that occurred in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do. In this case, a man in his 20s had reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and was subsequently separated from her by police intervention. But, he later jumped to death from the rooftop of his high-rise residence.

However, the model's family took the seriousness of the situation and asked netizens through social media to refrain from spreading such rumors. Kim Jong Suk's sister wrote, "The false information spreading online is causing our family immense pain".

For the unversed, as per reports, his family informed that Kim Jong Suk had passed earlier this week on June 4 at the age of 29. A funeral was held on June 6 at a funeral in Hannam-si, Gyeonggi Province. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

All about model Kim Jong Suk

Kim Jong Suk was a renowned South Korean model for the cosmetic brand DASHU. He appeared on the dating reality show titled Skip Dating in 2022, which was dated by Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, and Nuksal.

His sharp looks and photogenic aesthetic face quickly brought him to attention, which resulted in several brand collaborations. As per Namu, he was a beauty and fashion model in his lifetime and was famous for his YouTube shorts on the YouTube channel Dash. Since there is a name of the same name Kim Jong -seok, it was known as 'Dash Kim Jong Suk'.