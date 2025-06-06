/8 Best shows featuring Kim Seon-ho: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up and more

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 17:26 IST
Kim Seon-ho basking in the success of his recent show When Life Gives You Tangerines. Check out some best notable works in Korean dramas.
Popular Korean dramas featuring Kim Seon-ho
From heartwarming roles in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to his gripping performance in Start-Up, here's the list of shows showcasing his versatility.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the story of a dentist who moves to a seaside village, where she meets a man, a jack-of-all-trades, who is polar opposite in every way. The show is available to watch on OTT platform Netflix.
The Tyrant
The Tyrant tells the story of a former agent, who is tasked with getting rid of people related to the Tyrant Program. The thriller series focuses on a virus theft that sparks conflict between Korean and US intelligence agencies. It is available to watch on Jio Hotstar.
Start-Up
Start-Up is all about a group of young entrepreneurs who strive hard to turn their tech dreams into reality while attempting to find love and success in this competitive world. The show is available to watch on Netflix and Viki.
Welcome to Waikiki
Welcome to Waikiki revolves around three struggling young men, ie, a director, an actor, and a screenwriter, who run a Seoul guesthouse. But with chaos, how it turns profitable, becomes the main crux of the story. The show has two seasons. The first season is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, while in Viki, both seasons are available.
Good Manager
Good Manager is about an accountant, who joins a large company to embezzle money, but in due course of time, he changes his mind and sets out on a mission to expose the real thieves who are doing corruption within the system. It is available to watch on OTT platforms Netflix and Zee5.
100 Days My Prince
100 Days My Prince tells the story of a crown prince, who ends up entering a commoner's life after he loses his memory while fighting back his enemies. How the duo falls in love gets married and faces several obstacles forms the main part of the story. The show is available on Viki and Netflix.
Catch the Ghost
Catch the Ghost tells the story of a subway police are on a mission to catch a serial killer, who is known as the subway ghost. With an overflowing sense of justice, how a mismatched duo works together to solve the mystery become the main crux. This drama is available to watch on Amazon MX Player, but in Hindi dubbed version.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story, which blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs, proving love endures across time. It is available to watch on Netflix.