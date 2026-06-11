/Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung break up after nearly a decade leaves fans devastated: 'We assumed next would be marriage'

South Korean actor Jung Kyung Ho and actress Sooyoung, also a member of girl group Girls' Generation, are grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The duo, who had been in a relationship for 14 years, recently confirmed their breakup through their agency. The news of them parting ways has left several fans shocked and devastated. However, the end of the romance of Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung has stirred up a discussion about relationships.

Netizens' reaction to Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung

Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho ended their 14-year-old romance with fans expressing sadness and disbelief. While many offered support for the couple, respecting their decision to part ways amicably. One X user wrote, "So after 14 years...Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung really ended. What's hitting the hardest is not even the breakup itself. 2012: They start dating quietly. 2014: They finally confirm it. Years pass... military, dramas, growth, and zero scandals. It's safe to say we all just assumed the next headline would be wedding photos. Not this. This is one of the rare k-ent couples that felt stable in a very unstable industry. So this one actually stings. Whatever could have led to their breakup."

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Another user wrote, "Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung's breakup is the most stupidest breakup I have ever heard. Mtsss....14 years is almost half a 30."

"People should not point blame to either Kyung Ho or Soo Young. Obviously, we were NOT there when they decided to part ways. They broke up for a reason only they know so since you know nothing, shut up nalang", wrote the third user.

As per the report of Xportnews, Sooyoung's agency, Saram Entertainment, confirmed the breakup and stated, "That is true. Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho recently broke up.

All about Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho

Sooyoung aka Choi Soo Young is a renowned singer and actress. She shot to global fame after becoming part of the girl group Girls' Generation in 2007. But this was not the only group she was part of. In the early years of her career, Sooyoung was a member of the Korean-Japanese singing dup Route 0 in 2002.

Apart from her singing skills, Sooyoung has established herself as a skilled actress. She has been part of shows including Dating Agency: Cyrano, My Spring Days, Tell Me What You Saw, So I Married the Anti-fan, If You Wish Upon Me, Idol D and Second Shot at Love, among others.