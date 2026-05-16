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Watched Azure Spring yet? Must-watch k-dramas of Red Velvet's Yuri

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 16, 2026, 10:13 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:13 IST

From being part of a featured k-pop group to featuring in shows, here are a few of the shows you can binge-watch. She is currently being seen in Azure Spring. 

All about Yeri
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All about Yeri

Yeri (Kim Ye-rim) is a South Korean singer and actress, best known as the youngest member of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet. In 2025, she transitioned to a new agency, Blitzway Entertainment, and now primarily focuses on her acting career under her birth name, while still participating in Red Velvet group activities. Let's take a look at a few of her featured dramas.

Blue Birthday
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Blue Birthday

It tells the story of a woman who goes back in time, through mysterious photos, to try to save her boyfriend's life.

LEVEL UP PROJECT!
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LEVEL UP PROJECT!

Red Velvet comes back; the five members, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, decide their own theme for a trip and make their days unforgettable; from Jeju ocean to hearty seafood, the five members talk over drinks. The reality show already has five seasons. It first premiered in 2017.

B**** x Rich
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B**** x Rich

The school drama tells the story of Kim Hye In, who has to transfer to Cheongdam International High School after witnessing a murder. She crosses paths with Baek Je Na, a bully who happens to be connected to the case.

Queendom Restaurant
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Queendom Restaurant

Queendom Restaurant is a 2021 Korean TV programme in South Korea where Red Velvet prepare a restaurant and cook for their staff team to thank them for their work on the Queendom mini album.

Azure Spring
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Azure Spring

It tells the story of a former swimmer, Anna, who returns to her quiet seaside hometown, leaving her dreams behind. There, she crosses paths with Yun Deok Hyun, a quiet sea diver who remains trapped in his past, enduring time in silence. Brought together under one roof, Anna begins to learn diving from him, slowly finding her way back to life.

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