/Teach You a Lesson review: Kim Mu Yeol's k-drama delivers brutal fight against a broken education system

The education system is fundamentally important anywhere in the world. It acts as the core driver for both individual empowerment and society. The education system in Seoul is globally recognised for high academic performance. However, the same ambition also fuels bullying and enforces zero-tolerance policies. South Korean drama Teach You a Lesson premiered on a streaming platform and revolves around the government task force who tackle the bullies and other authorities using unconventional methods.

Plot of Teach You a Lesson

The show begins with a high school student being bullied and ostracised by his entire group. With the continuation of abuse from his peer group, which is led by the son of a powerful presidential candidate, he ends his life. When another student is targeted next and could no longer endure the bullying, he too decides to end his life. When he is being beaten by another bully, the latter is met with ruthlessness and beaten by Na Hwa Jin, the field inspector.

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Na Hwa Jin, along with Minister of Education Choi Kang Seok, fellow ex-commando Im Han Lim, tech support Bong Geun Dae and Team Bureau, steps up to avoid all kinds of situations in school with their methods of dealing.

With every episode, a new situation and a new action. How the whole team deals with the students and brings justice, standing up for victims and giving a reality check to the education system in South Korea.

What works in Teach You a Lesson?

Teach You a Lesson delivers a satisfaction of bullies being served punishment and victims getting their justice. With each episode, scenes are becoming addictive. However, each case is connected with a larger mystery which makes you keep coming back.

Coming to the performance of Kim Mu Yeol as Na Hwa Jin, he is a genuinely compelling lead with layers of being mentally and emotionally sharp. Kim Mu Yeol carried the show with complete authority. The cast have really grasped their characters' personalities and raw emotions. In addition, the action

sequences, and the mystery thread of Na Hwa Jin also keeps the story emotionally invested.

What doesn't work?

However, in the show the bureau's approach to justice is physical and unconventional, which raises uncomfortable questions which have not been answered in it. Additionally, handling of sensitive topics and some solutions are also felt too simple to be even showcased on the show; for example, banning phones in classrooms could have prevented so much of the bullying shown.

Final verdict of Teach You a Lesson

Overall, Teach You a Lesson is a great watch. Many who would have watched Weak Hero Class 1 and 2, could definitely relate to this show. Apart from being a deeply compelling watch, it perfectly delivers social commentary and action in equal measure.