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Watched Yumi's Cells 3? 6 K-dramas of Kim Jae Won you shouldn't miss

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 14:51 IST

From featuring in King The Land as a supporting role to playing the lead role in Yumi's Cells 3, here are a few of the must-watch shows of Kim Jae Won.

Kim Jae Won and his features k-dramas
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Kim Jae Won and his features k-dramas

South Korean actor Kim Jae Won gained international recognition and prominence for his breakout role in the teen drama Hierarchy and his lead role in the show Yumi's Cells 3 on Netflix.

Our Blues
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Our Blues

The show tells the story of complex stories of more than a dozen characters, creating love, forgiveness and more in the bustling Jeju Island.

Hierarchy
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Hierarchy

Hierarchy tells the story of Kang Ha's transfer to Jooshin High School, the most prestigious school in South Korea; however, behind his innocent smile lies a secret that will shatter the entire establishment.

The Tale of Lady Ok
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The Tale of Lady Ok

The historical drama tells the story of Goo-deok, a brilliant runaway slave who escapes an abusive master and survives by assuming the identity of a deceased noblewoman named Ok Tae-young.

The Art of Sarah
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The Art of Sarah

The mystery thriller show tells the story of Sarah Kim, who creates a new identity for herself with carefully constructed lies. Then a body is found and identified as hers; gradually, the investigation uncovers the truth while Sarah's double life crumbles.

King the Land
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King the Land

The romantic comedy drama showcases the story of a charming heir who clashes with his hard-working employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand. How their love story blooms is the main crux of the story.

Yumi's Cells 3
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Yumi's Cells 3

The third and final installment of the psychological romantic show tells the story of Kim Yumi's journey of finding true love and finding her footing as a prolific romance writer.

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