/Watched Yumi's Cells 3? 6 K-dramas of Kim Jae Won you shouldn't miss

From featuring in King The Land as a supporting role to playing the lead role in Yumi's Cells 3, here are a few of the must-watch shows of Kim Jae Won.
South Korean actor Kim Jae Won gained international recognition and prominence for his breakout role in the teen drama Hierarchy and his lead role in the show Yumi's Cells 3 on Netflix.
The show tells the story of complex stories of more than a dozen characters, creating love, forgiveness and more in the bustling Jeju Island.
Hierarchy tells the story of Kang Ha's transfer to Jooshin High School, the most prestigious school in South Korea; however, behind his innocent smile lies a secret that will shatter the entire establishment.
The historical drama tells the story of Goo-deok, a brilliant runaway slave who escapes an abusive master and survives by assuming the identity of a deceased noblewoman named Ok Tae-young.
The mystery thriller show tells the story of Sarah Kim, who creates a new identity for herself with carefully constructed lies. Then a body is found and identified as hers; gradually, the investigation uncovers the truth while Sarah's double life crumbles.
The romantic comedy drama showcases the story of a charming heir who clashes with his hard-working employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand. How their love story blooms is the main crux of the story.
The third and final installment of the psychological romantic show tells the story of Kim Yumi's journey of finding true love and finding her footing as a prolific romance writer.