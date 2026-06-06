/Watched Teach You a Lesson yet? 6 k-dramas and movies of Kim Mu Yeol you shouldn't miss

From playing the role of Seo Ji Woo in A Muse to playing an educational rights protection inspector, here are a few shows and movies of Kim Mu Yeol you shouldn't miss.
South Korean actor Kim Mu Yeo is best known for his transitions between intense action, gritty thrillers and musical theatre as well. He gained recognition for his roles in the historical film War of the Arrows (2011) and critically acclaimed drama A Muse (2012).
The action film tells the story of two siblings who, after their father's death, are raised by his best friend. However, when one gets kidnapped just before her wedding, the other rises against the Mongols.
My Beautiful Bride tells the story of Do-Hyeong's fiancee, who has gone missing and no one knows of her whereabouts. He decides to seek help from a dangerous underground gang even if it costs his sanity.
The thriller show tells the story of Kim Gook-ho, a vicious criminal who has drawn public outrage, who is released from prison, and a streamer known as 'Masked Man' proposes a killing game with a bounty of 20 billion won on Kim Gook-ho's life.
The South Korean show tells the story of Queen Woo, who becomes the target of princes and their tribes who seek the throne and power, and the best way to protect her life and position is to marry one of her late husband's brothers within 24 hours.
The crime-action movie tells the story of a strange murder after a car accident compels a police officer to think that it is the work of a serial killer. When a gangster falls prey to a similar incident, he joins forces with the officer.
The South Korean action movie tells the story of detective Ma Seok-do, who uncovers, while pursuing the developer of a drug trafficking ring, a deadly link to a vast online gambling syndicate, triggering an unprecedented alliance to take down the masterminds.
The action school drama tells the story of an unconventional inspector who arrives to set things right, with sharp, no-nonsense lessons you won't find in textbooks.