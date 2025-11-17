/Bloodhounds to The King-Eternal Monarch: 6 popular k-dramas of Woo Do Hwan you shouldn't miss out!



In The King: Eternal Monarch, he plays dual roles, which have opposite characters. In one role, he portrays the Captain of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Corea and a childhood friend of the character of Lee Min Ho. While in another role, he plays the role of Jo Eun-sup, Jo Yeon's contestant, who is currently serving his mandatory military duties as a guard for the National Police Agency of South Korea. The show tells the story of the Korean emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.