Bloodhounds to The King-Eternal Monarch: 6 popular k-dramas of Woo Do Hwan you shouldn't miss out!

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 14:44 IST

South Korean actor Woo Do Hwan is one of the renowned stars in the showbiz industry. He has been part of several K-dramas, including Save Me, Mad Dog, and Tempted, among others. Here are a few shows of the actor you can binge-watch.

K-dramas of Woo Do Hwan
(Photograph: Instagram)

K-dramas of Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan has solidified his career through diverse roles. His acting has showcased versatility, range, and emotional depth in various genres. From intense action to romance to historical dramas, Woo Do Hwan has been part of it all.

Save Me
(Photograph: X)

Save Me

Save Me revolves around four young men who come to the rescue of a former classmate whose family has been sucked into the clutches of a religious cult and its charismatic leader.

Mad Dog
(Photograph: X)

Mad Dog

Mad Dog is all about a former detective and a swindler who, after losing their family members in a plane crash, along with a team, embark on a journey to discover the truths behind the tragedy and uncover insurance crimes. How they uncover it after several challenges forms the main crux of the story.

Tempted
(Photograph: X)

Tempted

The romance show tells the story of the heir of a major Korean conglomerate, who bets his bored and wealthy friends that he can seduce a hardworking, innocent college student who doesn't believe in love.

The King: Eternal Monarch
(Photograph: X)

The King: Eternal Monarch


In The King: Eternal Monarch, he plays dual roles, which have opposite characters. In one role, he portrays the Captain of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Corea and a childhood friend of the character of Lee Min Ho. While in another role, he plays the role of Jo Eun-sup, Jo Yeon's contestant, who is currently serving his mandatory military duties as a guard for the National Police Agency of South Korea. The show tells the story of the Korean emperor Lee Gon, who tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

Bloodhounds
(Photograph: X)

Bloodhounds

The action show tells the story of two young boxers who band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Mr. Plankton
(Photograph: X)

Mr. Plankton

Mr.Plankton tells the story of a man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, who are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.

