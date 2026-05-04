/South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook, best known for Alchemy of Souls and Extraordinary You to begin military service; agency confirms date

South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook, best known for his roles in The Extraordinary You, The Battle of Jangsari and Alchemy of Souls, among others, will be soon enlisting for mandatory military service. The actor's agency even confirmed the date of his joining.

When will Lee Jae Wook join for military service?

As per the report of The Korea Times, Lee Jae Wook's agency, Log Studio, said that the actor will be enlisting in the army on May 18 without any special events to mark the transition. This comes after in an earlier interview held post the release of Netflix series. Dear Hongrang, he disclosed his plan to enlist in the military, saying he hopes to grow stronger with the experience.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon fans took to social media platforms reacting to the news of him joining military service. One user wrote, “Lee Jae Wook will be required to do active military service in the Army on May 18. They say he'll first enter training camp, then start his duties as an active soldier. #leejaewook.”

Another user wrote, "Lee Jae Wook is going to the army this month. I wanna shoot myself. I'm gonna miss him so much. Please do a farewell live stream before you go."

"After Rowoon, Lee Jaewook is now enlisted for military duty on 18 May this year, his agency confirms. Fighting, Wookie!! Hope you comeback safely and stronger..#LeeJaeWook", wrote the third user.

All about Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook began his acting career as a supporting character in the hit tvN television series Memories of the Alhambra as a hacker-programmer, starring Hyun Bin, whose agency VAST Entertainment recruited him immediately.

He soon went on to star in shows which became the topic of discussion and topped the rating charts. One user wrote, "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol", "True Beauty", "When the Weather Is Fine", "Move to Heaven", "Alchemy of Souls", "Death's Game", "The Impossible Heir", "Dear Hongrang" and "Last Summer", among others. He also had a cameo appearance in BLACKPINK Jisoo's show, Boyfriend on Demand.