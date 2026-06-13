/Second lead syndrome! How k-dramas' 'losing role' has become industry's biggest career launch pad

The majority of South Korean romantic comedy dramas have second leads who leave a lasting impression on the audience, only to watch them get their hearts broken by the final episode. However, despite their on-screen misfortune, second leads emerge as the real winners in the entire show, gaining more opportunities. Their one small scene which goes viral makes them turn into fan favourites and the next big stars.

What exactly is the second-lead syndrome?

The second lead syndrome only comes into effect where the viewers showcase frustration with the main lead not doing anything favourable and as per the expectation of the audience. The audience turns to the second lead or the supporting romantic character rather than the person ultimately chosen by the protagonist.

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For example, Kim Seon Ho, who played the role of Han Ji Pyeong, a brilliant venture capitalist and mentor. Because of Kim Seon-ho’s charismatic acting and the deep emotional weight of his character’s past, he triggered massive second lead syndrome. Fans were highly vocal about their preference for Ji Pyeong over the first lead, which was played by Nam Joo Hyuk.

Actors who benefited most from second lead syndrome

Actors who benefited most from the "second lead syndrome" in K-dramas catapulted to international superstardom after playing the rejected but beloved supporting love interests. Actors who have benefited from being the second lead are:

Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho's acting in Start-Up gained traction and catapulted him to being the lead. Hometown Cha-Cha and the viral guy from When Life Gives You Tangerines made him the global star. He was recently seen in the show Can This Love be Translated?

Byun Woo Seok

Byun Woo Seok in Record of Youth and then playing the villain role in Strong Girl Nam-soon grabbed attention for his acting skills. However, his breakout role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner; his massive appeal helped solidify his trajectory into megastardom. He was recently seen in Perfect Crown alongside IU as the female lead.

Hwang In Youp

Playing the motorcycle-riding, soft-hearted rebel, his chemistry with the female lead in the show True Beauty completely divided fans. It turned him into a global sensation overnight, gaining him over 20 million Instagram followers and leading roles in The Sound of Magic and Why Her.

Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun's role as Go Chun Myung in Hotel Del Luna was a brief but highly impactful supporting role that captured immense audience sympathy and acted as a major stepping stone in establishing him as one of the most sought-after dramatic leads in the industry. He has been part of shows including The Glory, Sweet Home, 18 Again and The Good Bad Mother, among others.

Kim Min Kyu

The guy with specs was the only Kim Min Kyu was identified after his portrayal of Cha Sung Hoon in the iconic show Business Proposal. He has been part of several shows, including Snowdrop, Because This Is My First Life, The Heavenly Idol and Backstreet Rookie, among others.

Why does second-lead syndrome remain a k-drama staple?

For any story in South Korean romantic drama to end, it is basically due to triumph or redemption, or it can be both at the same time. Despite not winning the main character's heart within the confined script of their show, they ultimately win over the audience. It is due to the ‘what if’ factor, emotional depth way more than the male lead, bittersweet storytelling, character growth, and fan engagement.