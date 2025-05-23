Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday (November 29) strongly refuted the claim that Iran had allegedly used its Starlink technology to attack US military targets, as reported by the Washington Post. According to the Post's Saturday report, Musk's team reportedly suspected in the days after the outbreak of the war in late February that Iran had used Starlink in its retaliatory attacks against the US.

Starlink refers to SpaceX's extensive network of low-orbit satellites delivering mobile internet access worldwide. The Post's report relied on accounts from two sources described as familiar with internal company conversations. In response, SpaceX took to social media platform X with a sharply worded statement calling the report "patently false," demanding both a retraction and a formal apology.

"The reporters, editors and publishers at the Washington Post should be ashamed of themselves," the company said. "To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Iranian forces used Starlink. Because it never happened," it added.

Starlink under scrutiny

Starlink's deployment in conflict zones, alongside US government oversight of the service and its unauthorised use by sanctioned actors, has come under increased examination due to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran. While Starlink lacks an operating license in Iran, Musk has stated in the past that the service is nonetheless functioning there.