Soysal was absent. Cinematographer Emre Pekçakır accepted the award and read his message. Soysal dedicated the medal “to the rebirth of the humanity we lost in Palestine and especially to the children of Gaza who are still alive, who have not lost hope in us, today and in the future”. "Rahma", shown in the International Cinema section, follows an archaeologist in Sanliurfa who struggles with infertility and forms a bond with a nine-year-old Syrian orphan. The jury cited its delicate direction, empathy and emotional storytelling.



Yaniv Revach, Consul General for Mid-West India, wrote on X that he was “deeply anguished” by a “pathetic attempt to hi-jack” the ceremony. He said the filmmakers had invoked civilian deaths and destruction in Gaza without acknowledging the "horrific Hamas terrorist attacks" of 7 October 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed in Israel and approximately 250 taken hostage. He accused them of turning the platform into “a stage for political activism rather than demonstrate genuine and consistent humanitarian concern”