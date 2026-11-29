Israel’s Consul General in India has condemned a Turkish filmmaker’s decision to mention the Gaza situation during an award ceremony at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), terming it an attempt to politicise the event. Faysal Soysal’s film "Rahma" received the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the closing ceremony of the 57th edition in Goa on 28 November.
Soysal was absent. Cinematographer Emre Pekçakır accepted the award and read his message. Soysal dedicated the medal “to the rebirth of the humanity we lost in Palestine and especially to the children of Gaza who are still alive, who have not lost hope in us, today and in the future”. "Rahma", shown in the International Cinema section, follows an archaeologist in Sanliurfa who struggles with infertility and forms a bond with a nine-year-old Syrian orphan. The jury cited its delicate direction, empathy and emotional storytelling.
Yaniv Revach, Consul General for Mid-West India, wrote on X that he was “deeply anguished” by a “pathetic attempt to hi-jack” the ceremony. He said the filmmakers had invoked civilian deaths and destruction in Gaza without acknowledging the "horrific Hamas terrorist attacks" of 7 October 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed in Israel and approximately 250 taken hostage. He accused them of turning the platform into “a stage for political activism rather than demonstrate genuine and consistent humanitarian concern”
Revach questioned the remarks by citing Turkey’s refusal to recognise the Armenian genocide and what he called restrictions on political opposition and free expression. He said India and Israel were both victims of terrorism and alleged the comments aimed “to create discord and undermine India-Israel relations”. “Such a cheap publicity stunt will not weaken India-Israel relations,” he wrote. “On the contrary, it will only strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.”