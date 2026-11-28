Diljit Dosanjh brought his power-packed energy, unmatched voice and larger-than-life stage presence to Mumbai's concert. While fans turned up in large numbers to catch the singer’s electrifying performance, the evening also saw some familiar Bollywood faces, including Sanya Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor, grooving and vibing to the Punjabi singer’s show.

Sanya Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert

On Friday, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert turned into a memorable night for fans, who got to see not only the Punjabi artist but also some familiar faces from Bollywood.

The singer surprised his fans and the attendees by inviting Sanya on stage. She happily joined him as he performed and dedicated their song “Charmer” to her. They both danced, and later Diljit even went down on one knee while singing and held her hand, leaving the audience cheering.

After his show, Diljit took to Instagram to share a video of the moment with his followers. In the caption, he wrote, "MUMBAI 🫶 Sanya Ji what a Charm."

Next, fans spotted Karisma standing in the stands, grooving with her friends to Diljit’s power-packed performance. Dressed in a casual black outfit, she was also seen capturing moments from the concert and singing along to “Saanson Ki Maala” as Diljit performed it live on stage.

Videos of both actresses enjoying the evening have since surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded night.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour