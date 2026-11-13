/Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour: After Indore, Punjabi singer asked to skip these 4 songs at Ahmedabad concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Aura India Tour, performing across several cities, including Delhi, Indore and Mumbai. However, ahead of his upcoming Ahmedabad concert on November 21, the singer has come under scrutiny after a child protection official requested restrictions on four of his popular songs.

The development comes days after similar requests were issued to the organisers of his November 15 concert in Indore, asking them to ensure that the same four tracks are not performed at the event.

Diljit Dosanjh faces song restrictions at Ahmedabad concert

Diljit's upcoming Ahmedabad concert has come under scrutiny after a child protection official requested restrictions on four of the singer's popular songs, including "Patiala Pegg," "5 Taara," "Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya" and "Jatt Uthe Fire Karda Jithe Pabandi Hathiyara Di."

Ahead of his November 21 performance at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad's District Child Protection Officer wrote to the Police Commissioner, seeking directions to ensure that the tracks are not included in the stage performance. The request follows a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharenavar, who alleged that the songs promote alcohol consumption, drug use and gun culture.

It is also reported that the official has sought restrictions even if the lyrics are modified. The complaint also raises concerns about children being invited on stage and the singer wearing crossed silver bullet belts or dummy cartridges during the performance.

The letter also mentions that sound levels should not exceed 120 decibels and that rapidly changing bright lights, such as flash and beam effects, pose a health risk for younger attendees.

A similar direction was also issued to the organisers of his Indore concert, with the District Child Protection Officer asking them to ensure that the four songs are not played during the event. However, neither Diljit nor his team has issued a response to the instructions so far.

Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert faces bomb threats

Diljit's upcoming Indore concert has also come under scrutiny after multiple bomb threats were received at the concert venue, C-21 Ground. The threats reportedly warned of a bomb blast, prompting police to tighten security and investigate the source of the emails.

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On November 2, the first round of threats was received by three private schools, and the Indore Mayor's office who were warned of explosions linked to the concert. A fresh set of four emails was reported on November 12, targeting three banks and the Mayor's office.