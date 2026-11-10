/'101 per cent coming': Diljit Dosanjh confirms Indore concert amid bomb threats

Diljit Dosanjh has ended all the speculation around his upcoming concert in Indore and clarified that it will be held as per schedule on November 15. The announcement comes amid a series of bomb threats linked to the event.

Taking to Instagram Live on Tuesday, November 10, Diljit addressed reports suggesting that he might reconsider his appearance in the city. He also took a swipe at television news channels for allegedly sensationalising the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh confirms Indore tour

Reassuring fans about his plans, the singer said, "15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte" (I'm coming to Indore on the 15th, 101 per cent! First, I will have poha, and then, after getting that energy, I will give it my all and rock the show!), Diljit said.

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"Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho," (Whatever anyone says, I will definitely meet you on the 15th. Just trust my word), he added.

During the live session, Diljit criticised the coverage surrounding the concert, accusing news channels of adding unnecessary “masala” to their reports. He also advised his followers not to believe everything they came across in the news, maintaining that they should trust his assurance instead.

Three rounds of bomb threats

The November 15 event has been making headlines after multiple threatening emails referring to the concert were received by different establishments. Earlier in November, three private schools and the Indore Mayor's office reportedly received bomb threats linked to the singer's performance.

The security scare escalated further after an email threatening a bomb attack at the concert venue was reportedly sent to the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and a judge. The message, issued in the name of the 'Khalistani National Army', allegedly threatened to blow up the stage during the performance. It also warned parents against sending their children to the event.

Diljit Dosanjh songs flagged ahead of Indore show

On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer from the Women and Child Development Department issued a communication to the venue management, asking them to ensure that four of Diljit's songs were not performed.

The tracks mentioned in the notice are Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Authorities raised concerns over lyrics referring to alcohol, drugs and weapons, arguing that they could have an adverse influence on children attending the event. The concert permits entry to children above the age of five.

The directive followed a communication received from Chandigarh and referred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions on songs that allegedly glorify intoxicants, drugs and violence.

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