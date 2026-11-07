/Diljit Dosanjh barred from singing four songs at Indore concert, here's why

Singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Indore is currently making headlines after child protection authorities directed the venue management to keep four of his songs out of the November 15 performance.

The decision comes after a complaint by Chandigarh-based professor Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who raised concerns about the possible influence of such music on children attending the event.

The District Child Protection Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Indore, sent a communication to C-21 Mall management on November 6, instructing it to ensure that the four tracks are not included in the singer's setlist.

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The directive refers to a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning songs that glorify intoxicants and violence.

Which four Diljit Dosanjh songs are restricted?

The songs identified in the official communication are: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Case (Jeb Vichon Afeem Labhiya), and Jatt Fire Karda.

According to the authorities, the lyrics of these tracks could have an adverse influence on young listeners. The venue management has been instructed to ensure that Dosanjh does not perform them during his Indore concert.

Diljit Dosanjh responds to concerns ahead of Indore concert

The singer has addressed the concerns surrounding his visit to the city, assuring fans that he would not miss the Indore show. "I will visit Indore on 15th of November. I will have poha first after visiting Indore. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on 15th November. I have heard in the news that there will be some 'sankat'. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who are we?" he said.

Apart from the song restrictions, the upcoming concert has attracted attention following bomb threat emails received by three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava earlier this week.

The emails reportedly warned of a possible explosion during the November 15 event and advised schools against sending students to the concert. Bomb disposal teams subsequently searched the three schools but did not find any explosives.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026

The Indore performance is part of Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026, which is taking the singer across several Indian cities over November and December.