/Why has Diljit Dosanjh not performed in Bihar? Singer reveals the reason

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently busy with his Aura India Tour, has opened up about the challenges of organising concerts in India. The singer also revealed that Bihar was among the places where he wanted to perform but could not hold his show.

He discussed the issue during an Instagram LIVE session following his Delhi concert on October 30, which marked the beginning of the India leg of his AURA Tour 2026.

Why Diljit Dosanjh's Bihar concert did not happen

Responding to a fan's wish to see him perform in Bihar, Diljit recalled that an attempt to organise a show in the state had been made last year as well. However, it did not move forward after concerns were raised about managing the expected audience. “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go," he said.

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The singer further added, “You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi."

Diljit Dosanjh on his Delhi concert

The revelation came shortly after the singer's Delhi show happened. Delhi Police had initially withheld permission for the October 30 concert, citing security concerns.

Speaking about the difficulties he faced in bringing the Delhi show to the stage, he said, “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it. I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”

During his performance and the subsequent Instagram LIVE, Diljit also acknowledged the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their assistance.

Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026

Following the opening show in Delhi, the singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.