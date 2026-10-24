/Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on Delhi concert row, takes a dig at viral reels and tweets

Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the speculation surrounding his upcoming Delhi concert, taking a humorous dig at the flurry of social media posts, viral reels and television debates that came after the uncertainty over the event.

The singer confirmed that he would perform at the national capital's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 30 after the Delhi Police reconsidered their earlier decision and granted permission for the show.

Diljit Dosanjh on Delhi concert

During an Instagram Live session, Diljit addressed the discussions surrounding his AURA India Tour concert in his witty style. “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th. Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You’re making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It’s better to get your facts straight before),” he said.

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The singer further added, "Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi (They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet. It’s such a lovely day, so I thought I’d come live. There was a lot I wanted to talk about, too. Reels were being made, tweets were being posted, and newsroom debates were underway)."

Diljit's remarks came after reports about the concert's status sparked confusion among fans.

What was the matter?

The singer's October 30 performance faced problems after the Delhi Police initially declined permission for the concert, citing security concerns.

In a letter to ticketing platform BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, reportedly referred to specific threat-related inputs and other security commitments while explaining why the request could not initially be approved.

Reports also cited a hoax bomb threat email received by several Delhi schools on October 15.

Delhi Police grant permission for October 30 show

The confusion ended on Friday, October 23, when the Delhi Police reconsidered their decision following discussions with the organisers and granted permission for the concert.