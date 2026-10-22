/Diljit Dosanjh alerts fans about fake volunteer programs ahead of India tour: 'Data is the biggest thing today'

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has warned people against a possible scam. The actor is set to return to India with his Aura World Tour, performing in seven cities in November and December 2026, kicking off on November 1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi-NCR.

Ahead of his Delhi show, Diljit shared a video on Instagram warning fans about a fake volunteer recruitment scam that has been circulating across social media.

Diljit Dosanjh warns fans against fake volunteer scam

Ahead of his Delhi show, Diljit shared a video warning fans against a fake volunteer recruitment scam circulating on social media, where people are being asked to share their personal details to register as volunteers for his concert.

Clarifying that no such drive is being run by his team, he urged his followers to not share any information with any random pages.

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“We are not asking anyone to volunteer, so please don't share your information. If you share your information with any pages, you know data is the biggest thing today. So don't share your information. These pages take your data and then sell it. So that's a different business. This was important to say because a lot of people get scammed.”

Dosanjh, who was sitting on the terrace with a picturesque background of the hill and drinking a glass of water, also shared a motivational message, saying, '' “Whenever someone tries to pull you back and sabotage your work, sometimes it happens that the job isn't for you and you deserve even better and you should focus on that. This is definite and true that whatever is happening, it's on his (God's) command. If today you are suffering because of that or facing a hurdle, it might be that it's for your own betterment. You are being made stronger for better work and better platform.”

Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026: Check cities, dates and ticket details

Starting from Nov 1, Dosanjh is set to return to India with his Indian tour and will wrap it up in Lucknow on December 5.