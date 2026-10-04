/Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026: Check cities, dates and ticket details

Diljit Dosanjh has officially announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour on Sunday. The Punjabi singer-actor will cover seven cities in November and December 2026. He took to social media to reveal the dates and other details of the concerts.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

The India run will start in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and will end with a show in Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh is also on the list, although its date and venue are yet to be revealed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The India leg comes after his international run of the Aura Tour, which has taken the singer to major venues across the world.

The India schedule expands on the Ahmedabad concert that was announced earlier.

Diljit is set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21. The singer will subsequently travel to other cities.

Speaking about the tour, Diljit said, "Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal!" (Performing in my own country has a completely different vibe. With this tour, I once again get the opportunity to meet my fans in cities across the country, from Delhi to Indore, and I am very excited about this journey. Your love has always been with me, and now it’s time for me to come to your city. See you in November and December, with the full vibe!)

Aura India Tour 2026 schedule

Delhi-NCR: November 1 — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Indore: November 15 — C21 Estate

Ahmedabad: November 21 — Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: November 27 — Mahalaxmi Race Course

Bengaluru: November 29 — NICE Grounds

Chandigarh: Date and venue to be announced

Lucknow: December 5 — 19th National Jamboree Ground

Ticket details

Tickets for the India shows will be sold exclusively through BookMyShow. A limited RuPay Credit Card pre-sale is set to begin on October 6 at 12 noon.