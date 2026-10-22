/1 killed, several injured in attack on Saudi Arabia's King Fahd airport

An attack on King Fahd International airport in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar left one dead, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced early Thursday (Oct 22). Eight people were also injured in the attack while the airport suffered infrastructure damages.

As a result of the attacks, flights were diverted away from the airport, said Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 on X.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have not claimed responsibility of the attack so far. Also, there was no confirmation by the Saudi authorities on who carried out the attack or provide further details.

The attack comes amid a wider wave of Houthi missile and projectile strikes targeting major airports in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier airport attacks

About two weeks back, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport was attacked in which one person was killed and 11 were injured. It also led to a fire in one of its passenger halls.

The Houthis claimed responsibility of the attack and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace. The group said they targeted the airport with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

The Houthis say they are targeting Saudi Arabia for supporting government forces in Yemen's civil war, as well as an air strike on the airport in Sanaa.

US orders its diplomats to leave Saudi

Meanwhile, US Department of State issued an order for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia to leave the country.