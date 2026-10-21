This one is for James Bond fans. 007 is one of the most-loved franchises in cinema history, and now a global online auction is underway where fans can buy a piece of movie history for their own home, from Daniel Craig's Tom Ford suit from Skyfall and his Omega watch to Ana de Armas' black dress from No Time To Die.

Held to honour the franchise, Propstore's online Bond auction features over 300 rare and collectable James Bond memorabilia items. The sale runs from October 6 to October 27, 2026.

James Bond auction: Daniel Craig’s ‘Skyfall’ Suit, books and Ana de Armas’ black dress hitting the block

The new auction brings together a treasure trove from the iconic franchise. Spanning over six decades of 007, the sale features more than 300 rare props, costumes and collectables, clapperboards, and posters that defined entire eras of Bond.

Among the first one is Craig's Tom Ford, which can fetch up to £40,000. Another sartorial piece that will be going under the hammer isAna de Armas' Paloma dress and sandals from Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die. The blue dress is estimated to fetch £40,000.

The listing also includes an uncut 1965 British Advance Quad poster, a rare poster preserved from Terence Young's Thunderball, the fourth James Bond film, marking Young's third and final outing as Bond director and Sean Connery's fourth appearance as 007. Starting from £10,000, it can fetch upto:: £12,000 - £24,000.

A full set of 14 Jonathan Cape first edition, first impression Ian Fleming James Bond books, each sympathetically rebound in full Morocco goatskin leather and housed in a custom-made matching slipcase. This is starting from £10,000 and can be sold up to £20,000 - £40,000.

A hardback first edition, third impression of Ian Fleming's 1958 novel Dr. No is also among the items available. It is the sixth Bond novel and the book that launched the film franchise in 1962. What makes it special is that the book is signed by Sean Connery (James Bond), along with Bernard Lee and Joseph Wiseman.

How to take part in the bid?