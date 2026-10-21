/Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allegedly detained for three hours at Delhi airport, fined ₹50,000: AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for nearly three hours at Delhi airport after returning from Paris and was later issued a challan of ₹50,000, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Baltej Pannu claimed.

In a video statement shared on X, Pannu alleged that Mann was deliberately humiliated and that airport officials acted under pressure from senior authorities.

Pannu claimed that Mann travelled to Paris following an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, despite the Centre allegedly attempting to prevent him from leaving India.

According to the AAP spokesperson, Mann visited Paris to promote Punjab's products at the world's second-largest food festival. He claimed the High Court had directed authorities to provide the chief minister with due protocol, but the Consul General in Paris did not meet him.

"He had gone there to launch Punjab's famous products at the world's second-largest food festival. The high court had clearly directed that Mann be accorded his due protocol, but such was the ill intent of the Centre that even the Consul General in Paris did not come to meet the chief minister," Pannu said.

Pannu alleged that Mann was kept waiting at Delhi airport on the pretext that his luggage had not arrived or was still being checked.

He claimed that after nearly three hours, Mann was preparing to leave when officials approached him and said they were under “tremendous pressure from above”. Pannu alleged that the officials then issued a challan of ₹50,000.

AAP accuses Centre of targeting Punjab

Pannu accused the Centre of repeatedly obstructing Mann's foreign visits, claiming that permission had been denied at least four times.

He alleged that the Centre's actions reflected an “anti-Punjab” stance and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of undermining the state's dignity and identity.