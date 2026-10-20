/Far-left parties, global networks among 54 groups linked to France protests, only 16 are youth outfits: Report

France is facing renewed scrutiny after violent protests left parts of Paris and other cities resembling conflict zones, with incidents of arson, looting and vandalism. An investigation by Fox News Digital has identified 54 organisations involved in or publicly supporting the country's October student protests. These include communist and socialist groups, labour unions, environmental activists and Palestinian-solidarity organisations.

The findings come as French authorities deal with the aftermath of some of the country's worst rioting in recent years. According to the French Interior Ministry, police arrested 2,397 people during Saturday's protests, while 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured. Seven of them were seriously wounded.

Investigation identifies far-left and youth groups

Of the 54 organisations identified by Fox News Digital, only 16 were student or youth groups, according to the investigation. The remaining 38 included adult-led communist organisations, labour unions, political parties, advocacy groups and revolutionary-left movements.

Among the groups identified were the Yellow Vests movement, known in French as Gilets jaunes, and the far-left political party La France Insoumise (LFI), also known as France Unbowed.

The report said communist and socialist organisations helped organise and promote the student demonstrations. It alleged that some groups used concerns about school conditions to mobilise wider opposition to capitalism, government austerity, policing and military spending.

India diaspora-linked group identified

The investigation also identified Indian Alliance Paris, a France-based Indian diaspora organisation, as part of what it described as the “communist Singham network”. According to the report, the group used social media messaging to connect French and Indian youth protests and partnered with the Singham network's People's Forum for an event. It described the group as an international amplifier of protest messaging and an additional organiser for October 17.

International groups amplify protests

The report also highlighted organisations associated with the network linked to businessman Neville Roy Singham, including Tricontinental, CodePink and New York-based media outlet BreakThrough News.

BreakThrough News covered the French demonstrations in a video report headlined “ANTI-MACRON PROTESTS ROCK FRANCE”. The footage showed clashes and smoke-filled streets in Paris, Montpellier, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Saint-Étienne. It also featured Palestinian flags and scenes of police confronting demonstrators.

Beyond media coverage, the investigation pointed to efforts to coordinate youth activism across national borders. It said an international coalition of 28 communist and socialist youth organisations was mobilising students and young people for coordinated strikes across 12 European countries.

Under the slogan “Fight for Our Future, Not Their Wars!”, the coalition called for walkouts, demonstrations, assemblies, blockades and occupations.

The report also cited CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans, who is married to Singham. Evans referred to youth demonstrations in France, Spain and India while promoting a planned November campaign in Washington against US military spending.