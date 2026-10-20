US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 20), with discussions focusing on energy security, defence cooperation and strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” Rubio wrote on X.

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting, saying, “We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments”.

Trilateral talks between the US, India and UAE

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held trilateral talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional energy security and shared economic priorities.

“It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister @ABZayed to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities,” Rubio wrote on X.

Jaishankar described the meeting as “a useful exchange of perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments”.



Both the leaders, accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, visited Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on Tuesday and laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks, including six American citizens.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring U.S.-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio wrote on X.

Rubio arrived in Mumbai for a visit focused on trade, energy and strategic relations. His visit comes amid tensions between Washington and New Delhi over tariffs and India's purchases of Russian oil.

Rubio says India-US trade deal nearing completion

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rubio expressed optimism about the long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, saying negotiations were close to completion.

“The State Department doesn't negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what's happening,” he said, adding that only a few issues remained to be resolved.

“We're about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement,” Rubio said. He added that both sides hoped to finalise the deal soon and announce positive developments.

Rubio also highlighted India's importance to the United States, describing it as the world's most populous country, its largest democracy and an important commercial and defence partner. He also pointed to India's role in the Quad, a grouping that includes India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Venezuelan oil and India's refining capacity

Energy cooperation was another key focus of Rubio's visit. He said the US delegation would discuss oil production in Venezuela with Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani.

Rubio said India had made significant progress in diversifying its oil imports, calling it a prudent step. He also described India as a “refining superpower” with the capacity to process heavy crude oil.

“I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help,” Rubio said.

He added that potential cooperation could face some obstacles, including sanctions, which the two sides would need to address.