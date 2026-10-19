/Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film cross $500K ahead of Diwali release

The anticipation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One is beginning to show up in overseas ticket sales ahead of its theatrical debut. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has crossed the $500,000 mark in North American advance bookings, while its international pre-sales continue to draw attention ahead of the Diwali release window.

Ramayana advance bookings cross $500K in North America

As per the Sacnilk report, the overseas pre-sales of Ramayana: Part One have already begun in select key markets, including the USA. The overall pre-sales for the opening day have crossed $500K, with North America premiere sales contributing around $325K. The movie still has 16 days left before its release, indicating a massive start internationally.

Ramayana advance booking in India

The advance booking of Nitesh Tiwari's epic will open on October 20, on the occasion of Dusshera in India. There is massive anticipation for the movie, which is expected to explode the pre-sales once it opens.

Key moments from the new trailer of Ramayana: Part One

The trailer opens with a dramatic sequence showing Ravana (Yash) marching to Devlok and engaging in a fierce battle with Indra (Kunal Kapoor), establishing his supremacy across the three worlds after receiving boons. The footage also shows Rama battling demons and preparing for the larger conflict that forms the central part of the story.

Unlike the Hindi trailer, which focused heavily on Ayodhya and their wedding, the international version highlights fresh, intimate glimpses of the relationship between Rama and Sita (Sai Pallavi). A surprising sequence features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role as Parashuram, passing on his sacred bow and mission to Rama before heading to the mountains.

The 2.5-minute international cut teases massive set pieces—including glimpses of the Pushpak Vimana, Jatayu's sequence, the 14,000 demons battle, and upgraded visual effects handled by DNEG

When will Ramayana: Part One release in theatres?

The makers have announced November 5, 2026, as the worldwide theatrical release date for

Ramayana: Part One, timed around the Diwali period. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey are also part of the cast.