/Did a big-budget Ramayana film hurt Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha? Producer reveals

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is gearing up for another opportunity to connect with audiences after its first theatrical run did not make a significant impact at the box office. Producer Prakash Mahobiya has revealed that the makers are planning to bring the mythological film back to cinemas, as, according to him, the project did not receive enough time to find its audience.

What did the producer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha say?

During a conversation with India Today, Mahobiya claimed that viewers who have watched the film have responded positively. "It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience. The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?"

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He further claimed that an alleged negative campaign is being circulated against his film, which is reportedly linked to another big-budget project based on the Ramayana.

"From what we have been told, there are other movies on the same subject coming in, the big-budget film. As far as we know, a lot of negative marketing opportunities have been given to YouTubers, influencers and other people. They are spreading wrong information and asking people not to watch our film," he said, as quoted by India Today.

The producer was then asked if his comments were aimed at Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s upcoming Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

While the producer did not directly accuse the team, he said, "I don’t know for sure, but that’s what we are being told."

There has been no response from the makers of Ramayana so far.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to return to theatres



Speaking about the film, the producer said, "I have made a film for the first time, and I am new to this industry. I have no idea how to market a film after making it. We are not afraid of the loss, but we are disappointed that not many people managed to watch it. And hence, we want to release the film again."

He further added, "We are learning; it’s our first experience. We are happy that we have made it well. You cannot make a Ramanand Sagar Ramayan. But we wanted to make a film celebrating what we witnessed on screen as children. There is a lot of difference between your film and the other film that will arrive soon. But we are confident that, given a chance, people would have liked our film too."

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is mounted as a two-part epic backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and several others.