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Ramayana: Rise of a Legend- Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor's epic gets official title

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 13:54 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 13:56 IST
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend- Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor's epic gets official title

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Photograph: (Instagram)

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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 received its official title on Monday. The update was shared on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana has finally received its official title. Earlier referred to as Ramayana Part 1, it is now known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The update was shared on Monday through a social media post, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Ramayana official title

The title announcement also featured a new poster that showed Ranbir as Lord Ram facing Yash as Raavan against a cosmic backdrop. The image also carried a tagline, “Mankind’s greatest story comes to life.”

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Sharing the announcement, Sony Pictures wrote, “From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune comes RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever - exclusively in theatres, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 6.”

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend release date

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The film is set to hit theatres on November 6, 2026 worldwide. Ramayana is being positioned as an IMAX and premium large-format release, with the makers also promising an immersive 3D experience.

The film will be released in Hindi and English, while its India release is also planned across multiple languages.

The project is being mounted as a two-part adaptation, with the second instalment expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.

About Ramayana

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

The cast further features Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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