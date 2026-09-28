/Ramayana Part 1 new release date revealed: Ranbir Kapoor's epic set for simultaneous global debut?

Ramayana Part 1 might release a day earlier than planned. Nitish Tiwari’s directorial, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, was earlier scheduled to release on November 6, but now, recent reports claim that the makers will release the film on November 5.

If the new date gets locked, the makers are expected to make an official announcement soon.

A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama that, “The makers of Ramayana have now decided to release their labour of love on Thursday, November 5. Also, this time, the plan is to release it across the world, that is, in India as well as overseas, on the same day. The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement.”

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The film's makers are ramping up promotional efforts as the release date approaches, offering fans a deeper look at the main cast through a new series of character posters.

One poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman against a forest backdrop. A second poster focuses on Yash as Ravana, highlighting the antagonist's imposing and regal look.

About Ramayana the films

Conceived as a grand, two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The first instalment is scheduled to hit theatres later this year, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.