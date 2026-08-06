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Ramayana: Part 1 release date announced: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film to hit theatres two days before Diwali

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:27 IST
Ramayana: Part 1 release date announced: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film to hit theatres two days before Diwali

Poster of Ramayana Photograph: (X)

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the theatres across the world on the occasion of Diwali. The movie is a grand adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. 

Ramayana, the two-part Indian mythological epic, is one of the most-talked-about films in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, the film will have a grand worldwide release. Ahead of the release of Part 1, the makers are promoting the movie across the globe. A week after the Hindi trailer was released, the makers dropped the English version. With this, they have also revealed the exact release date of the film around the festival of Diwali.

Adapted from the Hindu epic, Ramayana tells the story of the Hindu god, Lord Rama, from his story from childhood, to his marriage with Goddess Sita and his time in exile, to his fight with Ravana.

Ramayana: Part 1 release date: Film to hit theatres two days before Diwali

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On Thursday (Aug 5), Sony Pictures, which is handling the international distribution of the movie, dropped the trailer with English dubbing. The makers also revealed that the film will hit theatres across the globe on Nov 6.

Over time, it was confirmed that the film would hit theatres on Diwali. But what’s the exact date, was the question. Now, it has been confirmed that the movie will hit theatres two days before Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India and for the Hindu community.

Sharing the English trailer, the makers wrote,''An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6.''

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Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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