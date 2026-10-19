/Anthropic’s public benefit plan: What its 5% share commitment means for AI’s future

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant, plans to commit 5 per cent of its shares to a new public benefit fund, with the possibility of allocating more equity as its valuation grows. The proposal, announced on Sunday, comes as the artificial intelligence company prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed Anthropic Public Benefit Fund could support nonprofit organisations, direct distributions to specific groups and initiatives addressing AI’s impact on workers. The plan is subject to stockholder approval, and the company says further details will be disclosed in the coming months.

The announcement also reinforces Anthropic’s positioning as a company seeking to balance commercial growth with its stated public-benefit mission.

How Will Anthropic’s 5% Share Commitment Work?

The fund would be established as a wholly owned limited liability company and initially receive 5 per cent of Anthropic’s shares. Its stake could increase further as the company becomes more valuable. Under the proposal, the fund could receive an additional 2 per cent of Anthropic’s shares for every 50 per cent increase in the company’s valuation, at the board’s discretion. The baseline valuation used to calculate these increases has not yet been disclosed. Anthropic also plans to publish details about the fund’s governance, structure and valuation thresholds.

The company said shares held by the fund would not be used for lobbying or political contributions, either in the United States or internationally.

Where Could The Public Benefit Fund Spend Its Money?

Anthropic said the fund could support several types of initiatives, including donations to nonprofit organisations, direct distributions to specific populations and efforts to address the effects of AI on workers. However, the company has not yet announced specific beneficiaries, funding amounts or a detailed spending framework.

It also plans to publish a public-benefit report outlining progress towards its mission. The report could provide greater clarity on how the fund operates and how its impact will be assessed.

What Does This Mean For Anthropic’s Planned IPO?

Anthropic is preparing for a potential IPO that could rank among the largest in history, according to the supplied report. The company operates as a public benefit corporation, a legal structure that requires management to consider broader interests alongside investor returns. The company has also highlighted potential risks associated with advanced AI systems. Reuters reported in September that Anthropic’s IPO prospectus warned its models could exhibit “self-preserving behaviors”.

Taken together with the new fund, roughly 20% of Anthropic’s shares would be dedicated to public purposes, excluding any additional shares allocated through future valuation milestones, according to the announcement.