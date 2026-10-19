/WATCH | Albania protesters set Supreme Court on fire as anti-Rama riots escalate

Protesters set fire to part of Albania's Supreme Court on Saturday, the fifth day of an escalating wave of violent, anti-government demonstrations. Files were left scattered and furniture burned, and a parked car outside also burned. On Saturday evening, fires were set in several buildings, including the Supreme Court, the entrance to the Bank of Albania and post offices. Albanian media also reported that an officer's leg caught fire after he was hit, though details are unconfirmed.

Police used tear gas and water cannons against hundreds of protesters who gathered in Tirana for the sixth consecutive day to demand the departure of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in power for 13 years. Protesters are also denouncing teaching conditions and university tuition fees.

According to state officials, at least 132 police officers have sustained injuries. Law enforcement has arrested 167 individuals and initiated criminal proceedings against nearly 400 people. They also said they had reports of armed people among the crowd and of gunshots, and seized cartridges and Molotov cocktails.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused to resign, warning that the unrest threatens Albania's path to EU membership, which it targets for 2030. The EU delegation voiced concern and asked for a proportionate response after allegations of excessive police force.