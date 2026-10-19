France President Emmanuel Macron has declined the offer of Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's resignation after a weekend of violent protests. Macron have previously slammed “failures” that he says led to violent protests. Nuñez tendered his resignation on Sunday, October 18, 2026, after admitting that police "lost control" and suffered a "lack of anticipation" during the protests.

"I offered to resign because I am entirely responsible for what happened," Nunez told France Inter radio. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will hold a crisis cabinet meeting today to address the weekend's unrest.

"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Élysee palace said in a statement. "Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused."

At least 18000 people have been arrested so far in France after peaceful protests against the high cost of living were hijacked by what officials called "unprecedented" levels or riot, looting of stores, and damage to urban landmarks in major cities. Alexandre Bompard, the president of the French Retail and Trade Federation, estimated 1,500 shops and businesses were looted and destroyed. In Paris, police fired tear gas into crowds on Saturday, while there were also violent incidents reported in Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse and Angers.

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How did the protest turn violent?

The most immediate trigger was the heavy-handed policing. A 15-year-old boy had his hand blown off by a police stun grenade, and another 14-year-old had his jaw shattered by a tear gas canister. Similar life-changing injuries were suffered by other adolescents.

While the protest began over grievances about schools that are under-resourced, with dilapidated facilities and insufficient staff, notably in lower-income neighbourhoods. But the schooling system was the trigger; what the French are protesting is structural intergenerational elitism.