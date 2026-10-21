/‘Even legends can fall ill’: Badshah, Anupam Kher and other stars defend Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand stage controversy

Daler Mehndi has received widespread support from the entertainment industry following the circulation of a video showing Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal confronting him during a live performance. Several actors and singers have criticised the manner in which the singer was addressed in front of an audience.

The incident took place on October 18 at the 50th Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, during the Navratri celebrations. Uniyal, who is the state's cabinet minister and Narendra Nagar MLA, interrupted Mehndi's performance and said, "You are fooling people.. We called you because you are a big name.. But you are not able to speak; how will you sing?"

Celebrities come in support for Daler Mehndi

As soon as the video surfaced, it went viral on social media, sparking discussions among users as well as celebrities.

His brother, Mika Singh, was among the first to respond, rejecting the allegations of alcohol consumption. In an Instagram video, Mika said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?”

Mika further explained, “I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way,” Mika said.

Actor Anupam Kher expressed disappointment over the incident, saying, “I watched a video in which a minister was speaking to Daler Mehndi ji on stage. The way he spoke to him was deeply upsetting to see. I have known Daler ji for many years. I also know that he hasn't been keeping well for some time now. Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance. You may even have been upset with him. But was it really necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn't the same thing have been said to him privately, with dignity and respect?”

Rapper Badshah also expressed his displeasure over the public confrontation, "Daler Mehndi is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment, but publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening. Legends deserve dignity, especially when they are vulnerable. Respect always,” he wrote.

Also Read: Uttarakhand minister confronts Daler Mehndi over alleged intoxication at event

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared Mika Singh's post on her Instagram Story, and wrote, “Daler Mehndi is a Legend. It definitely seems like he was very unwell that day; otherwise, when on stage... he not just sings... he roars."

Shaan also came out in support of the singer. “Daler Paaji is the Original Rockstar !!!! He has shown the World how to Rock n Roar!!!” he commented.

Singer Alisha Chinai questioned the criticism directed at Mehndi and said, “Daler Mehndi Rocked your world with his Powerful n Infectious Music !!! He doesn’t need to prove he can sing to anyone or seek any Validation."

She added, “We all use Backing tracks n Minus one tracks on our Shows !! How dare anyone come onstage n insult him in this Manner !!!!”

Comedian Kapil Sharma also backed Mehndi. He shared Mika Singh's clarification on Instagram Stories, and revealed, “@thedalermehndiofficial paaji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need to be little kinder towards other. We don’t know what someone is going through.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh showed support, writing, “Love and respect for the entire family. What a beautiful and dignified artist family you are paaji.”

Singer Palash Sen shared an emotional message for Mehndi. “Dear Daler, To the world, you are a legend, a pioneer, and the King of Bhangra who brought joy and unforgettable music to millions across the globe. But to me, you are simply my brother-a person with a heart far bigger and kinder than most will ever know," he said. “Everyone has a bad day or ill health. Even legends can fall ill, but can't disappoint their fans by not showing up. You showed up and tried to do your best. People may mock, criticize, or judge, but no amount of noise can erase your legacy, your kindness, or the unshakeable dignity with which you carry yourself."

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