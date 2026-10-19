/Uttarakhand minister confronts Daler Mehndi over alleged intoxication at Navratri event

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is known for his energetic stage presence and popular dance tracks, but a recent performance in Uttarakhand has drawn attention for a different reason. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer during a cultural programme at the Kunjapuri Mela, alleging that he had consumed alcohol and questioning whether he was fit to continue performing. A video of their exchange has since circulated widely online, sparking debate over conduct at religious events

Daler Mehndi’s performance interrupted by Uttarakhand minister

Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Mela’s cultural programme on Sunday, October 18, when Uniyal intervened. The minister objected to the performance, saying the event was part of Navratri celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga and that performers were expected to respect its religious significance.

In the circulating video, Uniyal can be heard questioning the singer’s ability to perform, saying, "Bola toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge? (You can’t even speak, so how are you going to sing?)”

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The minister who is also the MLA for Narendranagar, also expressed frustration over the performance, saying the organisers had invited Mehndi because of his reputation and expected him to entertain the audience. He accused the singer of disappointing those who had gathered to watch him. During the confrontation, Mehndi appeared to respond with folded hands, asking the minister to leave the stage. According to reports, the singer said, “Sir, I request you with folded hands… please leave the stage.”

However, the allegation that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol remains an allegation rather than an independently confirmed fact. The circulating footage shows the on-stage exchange, but it does not by itself establish whether the singer had consumed alcohol. For the unversed, the Kunjapuri Mela is a religious and cultural gathering held in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.

All about Daler Mehndi

Daler Singh known as Daler Mehndi is a renowned singer, songwriter, record producer and performer, credited with popularising global Bhangra and independent Indi-pop. Born into a family with a deep legacy of traditional Gurbani and classical music. He is the brother of fellow Punjabi singer Mika Singh.

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