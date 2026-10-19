/Tiger Shroff shooting incident: Ravi Kishan to Mika Singh, celebrities calls for strict action

Tiger Shroff was recently involved in a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. It happened on Sunday evening as gunmen allegedly opened fire at the actor's car, sparking fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured in the incident.

Hours after the shooting, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly took responsibility for the attack. As of now, all three alleged shooters have been arrested from Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

Celebrities react to firing incident involving Tiger Shroff

Soon after the news surfaced, several politicians and film stars condemned the incident and called for strict action against those responsible.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan reacted to the incident while speaking to the media at Patna airport. "Bhaut dukhad hua...chinta ka vishay hai. (It is a matter of great concern and a matter for investigation). We have full faith in the Maharashtra Police. An investigation will take place, and those found guilty will receive the harshest possible punishment. It is a deeply concerning and serious matter. Tiger is a very innocent person. I pray to Mahadev and Mata Rani to protect him. The Maharashtra Police and the Maharashtra government are leaving no stone unturned. Very soon, all those responsible will be caught and given the severest punishment," he said.

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, meanwhile, expressed concern for Tiger through a social media post. "What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned about this serious matter. Jai Hind!," he wrote on X.

Speaking about Mumbai's reputation, Mika Singh said, "Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city."

He added, "I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery."

Actor Ravi Dubey also reacted to the shooting, saying, “I learned that Eknath Shinde also visited Tiger last night and met him. I'm sure this must have given him great comfort. God protected Tiger. It's important to identify those responsible for this attack. If they are caught and punished, we will be greatly relieved.”



Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, expressed sadness over the incident and said, "I am very sad to hear about Tiger. Mother Goddess is with him. Nothing happened to him. Tiger is a very good child. He never fights with anyone."

Actor Poonam Pandey said she was struggling to come to terms with the news. “I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention...Over the last few years, we have repeatedly heard such news. Someone breaks into an actor's home, as happened with Saif Ali Khan, or Salman Khan receives threats...It is frightening. It is truly terrifying,” she said.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, meanwhile, was among the first members of the film industry to publicly react to the shooting. In a post on X, he wrote, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also questioned the law-and-order situation, and wrote, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!”

Actor Amol Parashar said, “Such things are shocking and scary too. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside."

He added, “Whoever has broken the law, whoever has done something wrong, should be caught and punished. The way to reduce crime is to catch criminals and punish them. If they don't get punished, other people will also get encouragement to do wrong things."

Actor Ahsaas Channa said she was relieved that Tiger was safe. “I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe,” she told ANI.

What's the incident?

The shooting took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening after Tiger Shroff had reportedly played football with friends. According to reports, three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the actor's car, with multiple rounds being fired.