/Tiger Shroff firing incident: Karan Veer Mehra was right behind actor’s car, recalls seeing blood

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has left the film fraternity concerned about the safety of celebrities. Among those who witnessed the aftermath was TV actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was leaving the venue in a car behind Tiger’s vehicle when the shots were fired.

Karan Veer Mehra on the firing incident

While speaking to NDTV shortly after the incident, Karan spoke about the confusion that followed the gunshots. He recalled spotting blood near the exit and subsequently learning that Tiger’s driver had been shot.

Karan, who had participated in a celebrity football match with Tiger and several other actors, said, "My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s (Tiger Shroff) safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well…There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter," as quoted by NDTV.

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The actor said the presence of fireworks initially made it difficult for people to understand what was happening. "My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that," Mehra added.

Karan also spoke about his long-standing association with Tiger. "I've known Tiger the longest, and he's one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It's very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It's actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this," the TV actor said. "It's the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That's when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver."

What actually happened?

The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area after a football session. Several actors and television personalities had participated in the match, which reportedly featured 18 players, including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Caesar Gonsalves, Abhishek Bajaj and Karan Veer Mehra.

According to reports, three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire near Tiger’s car as he was leaving the venue. The actor escaped without being hit by the bullets, while his driver and another staff member reportedly sustained injuries. An autorickshaw driver was also reported to have been injured in the incident.

The shooting caused panic among people gathered nearby, including fans who were present at the moment.