/Tiger Shroff firing: Who are Anil Pandit, Harman Sandhu and others named in Bishnoi gang post?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai. An audio recording and social media posts circulated by the gang's suspected aides, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, state they orchestrate the attack because Shroff allegedly ignored multiple warnings to stop working with actor Salman Khan posting a message that claimed the actor had ignored warnings against working with Salman Khan. Police are verifying the social media post and a voice note.

Who Is Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu?

Pandit is suspected of operating from the US and has been linked by investigators to alleged firing and extortion cases in Haryana, Delhi and Pune. Originally from a village in Haryana’s Panipat district, he left India for Canada in 2023 before moving to the US, where he allegedly joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after coming in contact with gangster Randeep Malik. Pandit has allegedly used a network of shooters based in India to carry out criminal acts over the past six months. His name has surfaced in several shooting investigations, including incidents in Haryana, Delhi and Pune.

Pandit was also accused of orchestrating a shooting at a gym in Delhi frequented by singer Guru Randhawa in Paschim Vihar. The Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell arrested four shooters allegedly linked to Pandit in connection with the case. Investigators said the accused used the Signal app to communicate with Pandit and were found with foreign-made weapons. Pandit had earlier claimed responsibility for the shooting outside the gym, according to the information provided.

Around 15 days after the Delhi incident, another shooting was reported at a jewellery store in Pune, where Pandit’s name surfaced again. Maharashtra Police arrested the alleged shooters, who were found to have links with Pandit and Shubham Lonkar, described as an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. The three alleged shooters were reported to be from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and were suspected of travelling to Pune specifically to carry out the attack.

Harman Sandhu is an alleged overseas-based gangster and a prominent operative within Bishnoi gang. He operates primarily from abroad alongside his close associate, US-based handler Anil Pandit. Sandhu and Pandit were placed under law enforcement scanners after orchestrating a daylight shooting at a gym in West Delhi. In the same month, Sandhu—alongside fellow gang members RD Dhaliwal and Tyson Bishnoi—claimed responsibility for the murder of an individual named Kalla Gabba in Punjab. Following the killing, Sandhu openly issued public threats targeting doctors, directors, and producers within the Punjabi entertainment industry to enforce extortion demands.

Who all are mentioned in his social media post?

The social media post warning Shroff also featured the name of Jitender Gogi-Maan Group, Hari Chand Jat, alias Hari Boxer, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Tyson Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Piyush Piplani. The Jitender Gogi-Maan Group is a syndicate operating primarily across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh founded by Jitender Mann "Gogi", a property dealer turned criminal from Alipur, Delhi. The gang’s history is rooted in decade-long rivalry with the Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria gang. In 2010, Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria were close friends studying at Delhi University’s Swami Shraddhanand College. A violent clash broke out during the student union elections where they backed opposing candidates. Following the elections, Gogi's faction murdered a friend of Tajpuria named Deepak. In retaliation, Tajpuria's gang shot dead Gogi’s associate, Arun Commando, in 2015. This launched an all-out gang war that claimed over 30 lives across northern India. On 24 September 2021, Jitender Gogi was shot dead inside a courtroom at the Rohini Court complex. Two rival Tillu gang hitmen breached security by dressing up as advocates in lawyers' robes. In 2 May 2023, Tillu Tajpuria was brutally stabbed to death inside Tihar Jail by members of the Gogi gang using improvised weapons, captured on CCTV.



Hari Chand Jat, better known by his criminal alias Hari Boxer (or Harry Boxer), is a notorious international operative and key commander within the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar crime syndicate. A former student leader turned gangster, Boxer has recently emerged as the primary global voice piece for the syndicate, coordinating multi-crore extortion rackets, targeted contract killings, and cross-border operations from overseas.

